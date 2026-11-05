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Bernie Sanders' ideas are spreading. Midterms are proof
By Robin Young,6 days ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discusses the midterm election results and the wave of economic populist candidates who won in Texas, Michigan, Montana and Wisconsin. Then, Democrats' midterm victories suggest a shift in the electorate. What do exit polls reveal about the voters and issues driving the results? We talk with Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, about the election's key takeaways.