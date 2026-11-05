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New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science Celebrates 40 years of discovery
By Sara Atencio-Gonzales,6 days ago
By Sara Atencio-Gonzales, The Paper. – From prehistoric fossils to the mysteries of outer space, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has spent four decades bringing the state’s scientific history to life. Now, as the museum celebrates its 40th anniversary, staff members are reflecting on its evolution while preparing several special events to commemorate the milestone.