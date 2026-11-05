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First Alert Weather: Tracking seasonable weather Friday, then a cool November rain at times this weekend
7 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been an exceptionally warm start to November so far, but we have some changes on the way. Cooler air will begin to filter in for the weekend, but we’ll get one more day of slightly warmer than average temperatures Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It’ll be cool enough in the morning for a few lake enhanced rain showers off of Lake Erie early. Otherwise, we should see a good deal of dry time, but a mostly cloudy sky Friday.