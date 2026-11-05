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Should the PGA Tour bring former LIV golfers back? Here's what Rory McIlroy said last month
By Nick Stavas, Golfweek,8 days ago
LIV Golf confirmed Thursday it will wind down operations and liquidate its assets, marking the end of a five-year saga that divided the sport. In April, the Saudi Public Investment Fund ended its financial backing of the league after spending more than $5 billion getting it off the ground. That ultimately led LIV Golf to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a restructuring agreement with BC Partners, hoping to preserve the league and make players majority owners of a reorganized company. But Wednesday, BC Partners dropped its $300 million bid to fund LIV's 2027 season due to a lack of player commitment and financial demands from agents that couldn't be met.