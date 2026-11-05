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‘I know how to win in tough places’: Beshear hints at presidential run after Democratic midterm wins
By WKYT News Staff,7 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving hints about his national intentions after large Democratic wins during the midterm elections. During his weekly Team Kentucky briefing, Beshear said Thursday he has not made a final decision on a 2028 presidential run. However, he stated that he knew how to win in tough states, a quality he believes the 2028 Democratic candidate should possess.
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