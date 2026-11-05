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“You Can See Everything” makes seeing and believing two different things
7 days ago
An intense stare-down between Nathan Fielder andElizabeth Holmes feels ripped from a horror film, yet the scene comes from a documentary. The trailer for “You Can See Everything” is shockingly simple: Fielder tries to suss out whether Holmes is lying to him. Rather than observing from a distance, Fielder becomes part of the tension. The exchange turns a simple conversation into a tug-of-war. How does a conversation between a documentary filmmaker and his subject become so unsettling?