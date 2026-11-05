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The Trough students reflect on football woes in return to Bud Walton
7 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Trough, Arkansas basketball’s student section tucked in the southeast corner of Bud Walton Arena, was filled shoulder-to-shoulder to cheer on the Hogs’ season-opening trouncing of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. For the hundreds of raucous students who lined up in the rain hours before tipoff, the 106-61 win offered a reason to celebrate after a deflating run of football.