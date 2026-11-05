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Martin County man wins the $1 million top prize from $10 lottery ticket
By WITN Web Team,7 days ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man won the $1 million prize from a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release. Mark Sanderson took home $432,063 after choosing to receive the money as a lump sum, the press release stated. He bought his 50X The Cash ticket from Williamston Family Fare.
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