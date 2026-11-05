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228 roosters seized in cockfighting bust near Redmond, sheriff's office says
By Central Oregon Daily News Staff,7 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. -- Deputies seized more than 200 roosters in a bust of a cockfighting operation northeast of Redmond, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Thursday. The DCSO Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a property off O'Neill Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Public Information Officer...
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