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Vivmark finds additional efficiencies after completing AVB-EQR merger
By Leslie Shaver,6 days ago
When AvalonBay Communities and Equity Residential first announced their merger in May, one of the original selling points was the potential for synergies from corporate overhead savings, property management, overhead efficiencies and property expense savings, according to Vivmark President and CEO Benjamin Schall. In the newly formed REIT’s first earnings...