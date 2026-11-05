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CesiumAstro Secures $730 Million in Janus Henderson-Led Series D at a Valuation Above $4.5 Billion; Unveils Synchronicity Satellite Constellation Following Fully Successful Element-1 Mission
By CesiumAstro,7 days ago
CesiumAstro Inc., a global leader in space and defense communications systems and satellites, today announced the closing of $730 million in Series D financing, valuing the company at more than $4.5 billion. The financing brings CesiumAstro’s total capital announced in 2026 to more than $1.2 billion and supports its expansion into developing and operating its own satellite infrastructure.