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Man flown to hospital after Bryan County ATV crash
By KXII Staff,7 days ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright man was flown to a Dallas hospital after an ATV crash in Bryan County Thursday afternoon. It happened on Central Road in Cartwright. Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said Jeremy Craig, 26, was driving fast when his ATV went off the road. Troopers stated he then overcorrected and was thrown from the ATV after it rolled over, and troopers said Craig was not wearing a helmet.
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