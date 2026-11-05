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Rocky Mountain Folk School offers holiday gift-making workshops in Grand Lake
By Sky-Hi Staff Report,7 days ago
The Rocky Mountain Folk School is offering a series of hands-on workshops this holiday season, inviting residents and visitors to create handmade gifts while learning traditional and contemporary crafts. The school, part of the Grand Lake Creative District, will host instructor-led classes at the newly opened Grand Spirit Makerspace. Workshops...