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Moberly man pleads guilty to hiding suspect in Kayla Huff murder case
By Jacob Richey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor,6 days ago
The Moberly man accused of hiding a Randolph County murder suspect earlier this year after she escaped custody has pleaded guilty. Skyler Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of hindering the prosecution of a felony, according to court records. He is set to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the Monroe County Courthouse, according to court records.