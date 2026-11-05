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The O’Neal School announces new tuition fund
7 days ago
The O’Neal School announced the creation of the Bradshaw Tuition Fund for Opportunity Scholarships, a transformative initiative made possible through the generosity of longtime O’Neal supporters and benefactors Stan and Jean Bradshaw. The program will provide 10 50% tuition scholarships to new students entering grades 9 and 10 beginning with the spring semester of the 2026-27 school year.
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