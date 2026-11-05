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West Pensacola Food Truck Hub Jeftco Times Square to Offer Six Cuisines
By Quin Marlowe,6 days ago
A West Pensacola property once earmarked for a modest food truck park is getting a far bigger makeover. Ray Sehweil, the founder of Taste of Jerusalem, plans to open Jeftco Times Square at 2200 W. Cervantes St., a hub promising six different cuisines, an order-inside building and a drive-through for customers who'd rather not leave the car.
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