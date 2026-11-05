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The Lexus GS America Never Got: This Twin-Turbo 2JZ Toyota Aristo V300 Is Live at No Reserve
By Johnny Puckett,5 days ago
Americans who wanted a Lexus GS 300 got a naturally aspirated inline-six. Japan got the twin-turbo version. This 1998 Toyota Aristo V300 is live at no reserve on Cars & Bids with a twin-turbocharged 2JZ, right-hand drive and a U.S. title, and the auction ends Friday, November 6 at 1:42 PM EST. At the time of writing, the high bid was $9,000 with 11 bids.