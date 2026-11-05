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Husband killed 2 young children in parking garage 1 day before his therapy appointment, wife says
By KDKA staff via CNN Newsource,7 days ago
MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A brother and sister, just 8 and 6 years old, are now being remembered with flowers at a makeshift memorial in Pennsylvania. Authorities said James and Caroline Lynch died along with their father, 42-year-old Patrick Lynch, in a murder-suicide on Tuesday. Authorities ruled the...