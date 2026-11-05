undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orange Park's Moosehaven Ladles Up 16th Chili Cook-Off, Classic Cars in Tow
By Anne Paxton,6 days ago
Moosehaven is inviting the public back to its riverfront campus in Orange Park for the 16th annual Chili Cook-Off, a free-admission fundraiser packed with classic cars, live music, crafters, bounce houses and plenty of chili. The event is set for Saturday, November 14, 2026, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Park Ave., according to the seed report from WJXT News4JAX.
3