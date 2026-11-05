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Honda Faces Lemon Law Trial Over Claims Its Cars Brake Without Warning
By Simran Rastogi,4 days ago
Autoblog and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Honda's Collision Mitigation Braking System uses cameras and sensors to hit the brakes on its own when it senses a crash coming, and, owners allege, sometimes when none exists. A jury sided with Honda earlier this year after an eight-year class action over 2017 to 2019 CR-Vs and 2018 to 2020 Accords that argued the system was flawed across a whole fleet. Now, a new case in California goes small on purpose. It centers on two cars owned by one couple, and it leans on California's lemon law, which asks whether Honda failed to fix a problem that's been repeatedly reported to the dealer, rather than argue whether the tech is faulty.
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