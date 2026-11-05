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Zack Martin Makes Bold Prediction for Notre Dame Against Malachi Toney-Less Miami
By DJ Siddiqi,7 days ago
Zack Martin may be a Notre Dame Fighting Irish alum, but he has good reason to be confident in his team’s biggest game of the season this week. Notre Dame will be hosting their longtime rivals, the No. 1 ranked Miami Hurricanes at South Bend Stadium. Despite the fact that they’re facing the top team in the country and that Notre Dame is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Fighting Irish are clear favorites with an -8.5 point spread as of this writing. That is in large part due to the absence of Heisman Trophy candidate Malachi Toney, the Hurricanes’ leading receiver.