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Trump-backed critical minerals deals face growing pressure after blue wave
By Bloomberg News,7 days ago
Mining companies backed by billions of dollars in support from the Trump administration are facing a new risk: heightened scrutiny after the Democrats’ midterm sweep. Even before a blue wave overtook Congress, Democratic lawmakers were questioning the methods used for President Donald Trump’s push to rebuild the nation’s critical minerals industry. His administration made a flurry of unconventional financing arrangements — including taking equity stakes and issuing stock warrants — to support mining and processing companies in a bid to lessen reliance on China.