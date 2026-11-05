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Two Egyptian army officers killed in gold-mining crackdown on southern border, military says
By Reuters,7 days ago
Two Egyptian army officers, including a high-ranking border guard officer, were killed during a military crackdown on illegal gold mining along Egypt’s southern border with Sudan, a military spokesperson said on Thursday. The military launched the campaign to counter illegal gold mining in the Eastern Desert in June, with...
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