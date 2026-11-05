undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jacksonville Beach Woman, 22, Beaten Unconscious Leaving Bar on Halloween Night
By Leslie Fairfax,5 days ago
A 22-year-old woman was found bleeding on the ground in a Jacksonville Beach parking lot in the early hours of Nov. 1, her left eye swollen shut and her nose fractured, after leaving a bar on Halloween night and walking toward her parked car. She told officers a man had battered her, but she said she could not remember the details of the attack, and she had no idea who might have wanted to hurt her.