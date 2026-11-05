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5 H-2B workers approved for Transportation and Warehousing employers at South Carolina worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
7 days ago
There were 5 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Transportation and Warehousing with worksites recorded in South Carolina in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. These approvals represented all 5 workers counted in USCIS approval and denial decisions for the sector, resulting in an approval rate of 100%. The data cover 1 petitioner in the sector at these worksites.
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