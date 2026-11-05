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Alvin Kamara returns to Saints practice, but another running back is now absent
By MATTHEW PARAS,6 days ago
The New Orleans Saints’ running back room keeps shuffling. Alvin Kamara returned to practice Thursday, a day after resting for his back injury. But the group also had a new absence: C.J. Donaldson, the undrafted rookie who was limited Wednesday with a shoulder and a concussion. Donaldson had served as a pass-blocking back, though he has also rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries.