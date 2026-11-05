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8 Things I'm Decluttering From My Home Before the Holidays
By Alyssa Gautieri,7 days ago
Living in a one-bedroom apartment has taught me that holding onto things “just in case” is always going to result in piles of clutter that stress me out. With the holidays around the corner, I’m realizing just how much room I’ll need for decorations, seasonal clothing, holiday hosting, and gifts for friends and family. That’s why I’m decluttering before the holidays. Rather than squeezing everything into already overflowing closets and drawers, I’m taking a closer look at what I actually need.