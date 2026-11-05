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Bellevue Appoints New Development Services Director
By Gunner Stuns,6 days ago
The city of Bellevue has appointed Jake Hesselgesser to serve as its new Development Services director. Hesselgesser has worked in a variety of different development-service leadership roles. He previously acted as Bellevue's building supervisor and business services director before he was named acting department director. He is professionally certified in several development functions via the International Code Council and brings with him more than 25 years of local government- and construction-related experience. Before his time with the city of Bellevue, he served as senior inspector and plans examiner for Brown & Associates' Certified Inspection Service and a designer at civil-engineering firm Willdan.