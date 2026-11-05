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Faribault County Board of Commissioners Received Update on SMIF at Tuesday Meeting
4 days ago
The Faribault County Board of Commissioners received an update Tuesday from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation on its investments in local communities. SMIF President and CEO Benya Kraus highlighted grants benefiting area libraries and schools, a business loan to Nutra-Boss Incorporated and a 10-thousand-dollar grant to the city of Elmore for sports equipment lockers at Wildcat Activity Park. Kraus said for every dollar Faribault County contributes to SMIF, 12 dollars are invested back into local communities. In other business, commissioners approved a resolution opposing the proposed PowerOn Midwest 765-kilovolt transmission line project while supporting affected landowners. The board also approved the purchase of a new Ford F-150 for just over 48-thousand dollars and authorized training for a county assessor’s office employee.