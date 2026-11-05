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Can USDA Win Back Farmers’ Trust? Survey Points to 3 Fixes
By Margy Eckelkamp,7 days ago
Farmers don’t trust USDA’s crop numbers. But they do trust the person at their local Farm Service Agency office. Those are two of the themes from an October survey of 1,199 farmers by Ag View Solutions where 73% rated their confidence in USDA crop data a 1 or 2 on a five-point scale, and just 4% gave it a 4 or 5. The average was 1.93. A matching 73% rated their local FSA office a 4 or 5, for an average of 3.97.