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USDA Kicks Off National Land-Grant Tour with Visit to FAMU’s Brooksville Research Station
By Hanna Fox Maglio,7 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture kicked off a national tour of historically black land-grant universities with a visit to Florida A&M University’s Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) on Thursday, Oct. 29. The USDA and FAMU delegation, along with USDA Assistant Secretary Devon Westhill, toured the Brooksville campus...