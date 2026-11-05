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David Boreanaz's The Rockford Files Reboot Sets January NBC Premiere
By Maureen Buccellato,6 days ago
NBC's modern take on the classic James Garner detective series will debut January 2 after NFL coverage before moving to Thursday nights and streaming on Peacock. Jim Rockford is heading back to television, and this time David Boreanaz is taking the wheel. NBC has announced that its new version of The Rockford Files will make its debut Saturday, January 2, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, following the network's NFL coverage.