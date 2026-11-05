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LSU student arrested in connection with armed robbery near campus apartments
By Gabriella Marin,7 days ago
LSU student Wendell Riggins III was arrested Oct. 29 in connection to an armed robbery outside of West Campus Apartments on Oct. 23. According to arrest warrants cited by WBRZ, a man was waiting in a vehicle outside of WCA, attempting to sell a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers to Divine Hayes, 18. Hayes and two other people approached the vehicle, and one allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the shoes.