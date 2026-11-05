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FOOTBALL: While There Were No Down-To-The-Wire Games This Past Week During Inter-Ac Play, Several Significant Developments Occurred Along with Some Great Individual and Team Performances
By Marc Narducci,7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – Unlike the first two weeks, there were no nail-biters this past weekend in Inter-Ac football action. That doesn’t mean there weren’t the usual significant developments, including an NFL-length field goal, setting up for Week 4 and Week 5 showdowns, an impending individual milestone and more as now past the midway point of the league season, we present another Pick-Six Inter-Ac report.