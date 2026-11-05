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Quartermaster and Presight Sign MOU to Advance AI-Powered Maritime Domain Awareness
By Edited By:,4 days ago
Collaboration will explore combining distributed maritime sensing with advanced AI and analytics to deliver greater maritime awareness, strengthen maritime security and protect critical infrastructure. (Image credit: Quartermaster/Presight) Signed during the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference, the agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to explore how Quartermaster’s distributed maritime sensing...