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Idaho Democrats gain ground in big election flips
By Lauren Necochea,7 days ago
How do you beat billionaire-funded PACs, Republican incumbents backed by corporate donors, and misleading attack ads? Idaho Democrats just showed how. Democratic candidates flipped six legislative seats in Idaho’s most hotly contested districts and came close to winning four more. We made history in Ada County, where Kelceymarie Warner flipped a county commissioner seat and Dotti Owens won her race for coroner. These were our first county-level wins since 2018, making Idaho’s largest county competitive again.
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