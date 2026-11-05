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3 finalists named for UW-Madison chancellor position
By Aly Prouty,7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Three finalist candidates were announced for the open University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor position. A Special Regent Committee for the chancellor search announced its three finalists Thursday. They will all be interviewed and then partake in separate public forums next week. All three will be at Tripp Commons, inside the Memorial Union at 800 Langdon Street in Madison. Anyone can attend the forums, but they will not be livestreamed.