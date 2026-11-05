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Thales Joins Babcock ARMOR Force to Advance Hybrid Navy Capabilities
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Building on decades of proven mission systems expertise, Thales is working with industry to accelerate the integration of crewed, uncrewed, and AI-enabled capabilities. Combining advanced sensing, command-and-control, secure connectivity, and mission systems integration, enhanced by cortAIx, Thales’ AI accelerator, the company is helping deliver interoperable, adaptable, and rapidly deployable solutions.