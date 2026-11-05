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Naval Group and Thales Launch cortAIx France to Advance Naval AI Capabilities
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Naval Group has taken a stake in cortAIx France, a Thales-founded AI company, to develop advanced naval combat applications. (Image credit: Naval Group) Faced with faster and more complex threats (swarms of drones in all environments, hypersonic missiles, cyber threats, etc.), AI is becoming a strategic tool for accelerating and improving detection, analysis, and engagement. Naval Group’s acquisition of a stake in cortAIx, a company established in 2024 by Thales bringing together engineering and production engineering activities relating to AI applied to critical environments, reflects this conviction. Spread across five hubs, 800 specialists—mainly data scientists and AI developers—form the backbone of the organization. Their expertise is now being combined with that of Naval Group’s engineers within cortAIx France, with a view to accelerating the development of applications designed specifically for naval combat.