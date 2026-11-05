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Juventus, Gatti: “I need to play regularly”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,7 days ago
The defender is among the key figures in the win away at AZ. Federico Gatti, a Juventus defender, spoke to Sky Sport after the win against AZ Alkmaar: "It's an excellent away win, because it's always difficult in Europe, and even more so here. But we have to put it behind us now, because we need to get our league campaign back on track. We can't be in a position like this," according to TuttoJuve.com.