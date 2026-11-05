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4 new faces in Italy's squad for the France and Belgium clashes
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,7 days ago
Roberto Mancini named a 31-man Italy squad on Thursday for the UEFA Nations League meetings with France on 12 November in Milan and Belgium on 15 November in Brussels. Four players earned their first senior call-ups: Milan's 20-year-old Alphadjo Cissé, Como's 19-year-old Mattia Liberali, 17-year-old Como man Riccardo Cassano and Parma's Simone Lontani, born in 2008.