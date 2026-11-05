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Juventus, Spalletti: “Another five minutes and we wouldn’t have won it. Have you seen NEC? They have 7 points”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,7 days ago
The Juventus manager speaks after the away win at AZ. Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke to Sky Sport after the away win over AZ on matchday four of the Europa League league phase: "I’m extremely pleased because they played a serious match against a strong side, a very strong side. Otherwise, I’ll remind you all about NEC again, when you laughed in our faces because we’d beaten NEC and said they were a poor side, a seven-point side, seven points. So there’s a need to reconsider how we regard others, to show humility and give them the credit they deserve, without always having to put pressure on the team," TuttoJuve.com reports.