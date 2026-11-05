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PREVIEW: Butler Hosts St. Thomas Saturday in Matchup of PFL Leaders
By John Flannery,5 days ago
GAME 10: Butler (7-2, 4-1 PFL) vs. St. Thomas (7-2, 4-1 PFL) Location: Indianapolis, Ind. | Bud & Jackie Sellick Bowl. The Butler football team returns home to Indianapolis after two consecutive road wins. The Bulldogs will host the St. Thomas Tommies on Saturday at the Bud & Jackie Sellick Bowl, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be a Blue Out. This will be Butler's sixth PFL game of the season, with BU currently 4-1 in league play. Butler and St. Thomas are tied for second in the PFL standings with three regular-season games left.