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Cuisine Innovations Bacon Wrapped Wagyu Beef Skewers
By Costco97,7 days ago
If you’re looking to level up your next gathering without spending hours in the kitchen, Cuisine Innovations Bacon Wrapped Wagyu Beef Skewers might be exactly what you need. These steakhouse-style skewers feature wagyu beef wrapped in bacon, pre-cooked and ready to heat and serve. Each box comes with 24 individual skewers, making portioning for a party a breeze. The packaging describes them as perfect for parties, and with bite-sized portions on wooden skewers, they look built for easy mingling and finger-food service.