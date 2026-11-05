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European Shipbuilders Advance MMPC Program with EPC2 Agreement at Euronaval 2026
By Edited By:,7 days ago
Three major European shipbuilders—Fincantieri, Navantia, and Naval Group—have formalized the EPC2 Consortium Agreement at Euronaval 2026. (Image credit: Navantia) The signing ceremony brought together the CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero; the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez; and the CEO of Naval Group, Pierre Éric Pommellet, reflecting the shared commitment of industry to the future of European naval capabilities.