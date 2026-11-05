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Purely Elizabeth Salted Vanilla Pistachio Cookie Granola
By Costco97,7 days ago
Granola lovers, take note: Purely Elizabeth Salted Vanilla Pistachio Cookie Granola just landed and it’s turning heads in the cereal aisle. This is Recipe No. 46 in the brand’s cookie granola lineup, and it’s built to mimic the look and feel of a salted vanilla pistachio cookie in crispy, cluster form. The bag highlights collagen peptides and biotin mixed right in, plus real pistachio pieces and vanilla flavoring baked into every bite.