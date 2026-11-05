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Fond du Lac Band breaks ground on $20M Health Services building
By Emily Halling, Fox 21 News,7 days ago
CLOQUET, Minn. (KQDS-TV)- The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa broke ground on what they're calling a game changer for their Health Services Division. The $20 million investment on Airport Road in Cloquet will soon feature a brand-new human services facility. It will offer additional dental care, elder services, and behavioral health support.
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