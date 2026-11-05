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Why some Ohio defendants may not be getting judged by a jury of their peers
By David Winter, WKRC,7 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people across Ohio look into courtrooms and see a jury that does not reflect them. Courts have interpreted the Sixth Amendment to require “a jury of one’s peers,” but the reality can look much different, especially in Ohio. Many criminal defendants may find that the only way to get a jury of their peers is if they are white.