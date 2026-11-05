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Eight Philly spots named on OpenTable's list of top 100 restaurants in America
By Michaela Althouse,7 days ago
Eight Philadelphia eateries were named on the 2026 Top 100 Restaurants in America list from OpenTable. The reservation platform determines eligibility based on dining ratings, the number of tables booked in advance compared to restaurant capacity, percentage of five-star reviews and alerts set for openings. The data was pulled from more than 11 million reviews made between Sep. 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026.
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