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Packaging: The CVS Store Brand by Pearlfisher
6 days ago
Pearlfisher rebuilt the CVS store brand as one disciplined system, a single heart and flat colour blocks across 3,000 products in 9,000 stores. Stack 3,000 products on one wall and the idea lands in a single glance. Every pack carries the same red heart and CVS wordmark near the top of a white front panel, then a flat block of colour takes over, pink for allergy relief, blue for pain relief, green for nasal spray, and the product name sits in bold capitals above the count. Nothing shouts. The old packs crowded small type into clinical gradients, and the heart showed up in so many forms it risked losing all meaning. Pearlfisher stripped all of that back to a fixed set of assets that never change and a flexible set of colour codes that tell shoppers which aisle they are in. The system is the design.